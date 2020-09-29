Two years ago, Cape Town faced Day Zero — now dams are 99.5% full

Bredell says recent rainfall over the province continues to see dam levels creep upwards to new highs.

“These are the best levels we have seen since 2013/14 and in some areas the best levels we have seen in a decade. We continue to monitor and support where possible the regions where sufficient rainfall has not yet fallen. This is largely within the Karoo regions of the province,” he said.

Bredell called on the public to continue to use water as responsibly and sparingly as possible.

The current Western Cape dam levels are:

Voëlvlei Dam — 98.5% full this week (2019: 99.3%. Last week: 100.42%);

Bergriver Dam 100.6% full this week (2019: 99.3%. Last week: 100.4%);

Theewaterskloof Dam — 99.57% full this week (2019: 71.6%. Last week: 98.08%);

Garden Route Dam — 93% full this week (2019: 62.01%. Last week: 93.5%); and

Clanwilliam Dam 100.8%. (2019: 98.6%. Last week: 99.08%)

But it's not good news in all parts of the country.

The department of water & sanitation has warned that if warm conditions continue without heavy rain soon, municipalities in some parts of the country could be forced to introduce stringent water restrictions.

Dams in many parts of the country are dropping by about 1% week-on-week.

“The situation is particularly dire in the Nelson Mandela region of the Eastern Cape, where the water-stricken municipality has declared Day Zero. The municipality has sent an SOS message for the government’s immediate intervention,” said the department.