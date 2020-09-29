South Africa

WATCH | Gauteng traffic cop caught on camera allegedly taking bribe

29 September 2020 - 18:29 By Iavan Pijoos
A Gauteng traffic cop was caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe from a motorist on the R59 near Alberton on Monday.
A Gauteng traffic cop was caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe from a motorist on the R59 near Alberton on Monday.
Image: Screengrab of the video

A Gauteng traffic cop is in hot water after a video of him allegedly taking a bribe went viral.

The officer was caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe from a motorist on the R59 freeway next to Alberton on Monday.

Gauteng traffic department spokesperson Sello Maremane confirmed they had been made aware of the video on Tuesday morning and that the matter was under investigation.

He said the department viewed bribery and corruption as “unethical and unprofessional”.

“The Gauteng traffic police expect its officers to conduct themselves in an ethical manner and with the highest form of integrity,” said Maremane.

“Such conduct does not only negatively impact on the public confidence in the Gauteng traffic police but also undermines our efforts towards making Gauteng a safe and secure province for all citizens.

“Due processes and corrective measures will be followed once the investigation has been concluded.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Traffic cops bust for soliciting bribes - The price? R100 to R2,000

Two Limpopo provincial traffic officials were convicted of corruption by the Tzaneen magistrate’s court on Tuesday
News
1 month ago

Three Gauteng traffic cops bust for allegedly soliciting bribe

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko has welcomed the arrest of three provincial traffic officers for allegedly soliciting and receiving a ...
News
5 months ago

Free State traffic cop fined a 'lenient' R10,000 for demanding a bribe

A Free State traffic officer has been fined R10 000 for demanding a bribe from a public transport operator
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns South Africa
  2. How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry News
  3. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  4. Woman who ‘stole’ millions from Mall of Africa continues to give the cops the ... South Africa
  5. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
X