WATCH | Gauteng traffic cop caught on camera allegedly taking bribe

A Gauteng traffic cop is in hot water after a video of him allegedly taking a bribe went viral.

The officer was caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe from a motorist on the R59 freeway next to Alberton on Monday.

Gauteng traffic department spokesperson Sello Maremane confirmed they had been made aware of the video on Tuesday morning and that the matter was under investigation.

He said the department viewed bribery and corruption as “unethical and unprofessional”.