Weather service warns of 'disruptive' snowfalls from Thursday

The SA Weather Service has warned that disruptive snowfalls are expected over high lying areas of the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape from Thursday.

The intense cold front associated with an upper cut-off low pressure system is expected to bring chilly conditions afterwards to Gauteng.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that snowfall, strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and very cold conditions can be expected.

“Disruptive snowfalls can be expected over high lying areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape on Thursday evening into Friday,” said a forecaster.

Most parts of country are experiencing windy and chilly conditions as a result of the cut-off low pressure system that is expected to make landfall.

“This system also carries the potential for heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms and strong to gale force winds in places. A cut-off low pressure system has started developing southwest of the country today, resulting in isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and southern parts of the country,” the forecaster said on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE