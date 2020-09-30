South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 903 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

81 deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

30 September 2020 - 07:30 By TimesLIVE
People take part in the festivities in honour of San Jeronimo, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues in Masaya, Nicaragua September 29, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Western Cape booze traders hit with more than R1.7m in fines under lockdown: What you need to know

More than R1.7m worth of fines have been issued to liquor vendors for breaking lockdown regulations in the Western Cape during the past six months.

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz revealed this week that the fines were issued between March 27 and September 25.

He said the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) was conducting 168 investigations into liquor vendors who have contravened the National Disaster Risk Management Act regulations. Of that number, 46 liquor licences were suspended.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 33.52 million, death toll at 1,002,898

More than 33.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,002,898​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

—Reuters

N.Korea finds 'faults' in anti-coronavirus effort after outcry over S.Korean

North Korea has discovered "faults" in its anti-coronavirus measures, state media said on Wednesday, after an outcry in South Korea over a citizen who North Korean soldiers killed near their maritime border where tight virus controls are in force.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered a rare apology for the killing of the South Korean fisheries officer last week in waters off the west coast of the peninsula.

North Korea said its soldiers shot him because he tried to flee without revealing his identity but denied a South Korean assertion that they then set his body on fire, saying only a floatation device he had used was burnt in the course of efforts to stop the novel coronavirus.

—Reuters

