COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 903 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
81 deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.
September 30 2020 - 09:03
Western Cape booze traders hit with more than R1.7m in fines under lockdown: What you need to know
More than R1.7m worth of fines have been issued to liquor vendors for breaking lockdown regulations in the Western Cape during the past six months.
Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz revealed this week that the fines were issued between March 27 and September 25.
He said the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) was conducting 168 investigations into liquor vendors who have contravened the National Disaster Risk Management Act regulations. Of that number, 46 liquor licences were suspended.
September 30 2020 - 08:11
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 33.52 million, death toll at 1,002,898
More than 33.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,002,898 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
—Reuters
September 30 2020 - 08:09
N.Korea finds 'faults' in anti-coronavirus effort after outcry over S.Korean
North Korea has discovered "faults" in its anti-coronavirus measures, state media said on Wednesday, after an outcry in South Korea over a citizen who North Korean soldiers killed near their maritime border where tight virus controls are in force.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered a rare apology for the killing of the South Korean fisheries officer last week in waters off the west coast of the peninsula.
North Korea said its soldiers shot him because he tried to flee without revealing his identity but denied a South Korean assertion that they then set his body on fire, saying only a floatation device he had used was burnt in the course of efforts to stop the novel coronavirus.
—Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: Our recoveries now stand at 605 520 (90% recovered). Regrettably, we report 81 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 16 667. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/A1wRQrxqM5 pic.twitter.com/ITnraifdiY— NICD (@nicd_sa) September 29, 2020