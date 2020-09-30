Eastern Cape worried as Covid-19 infections surge at schools

Gomba on Tuesday said while she was pleased that all the 102 pupils in that school had recovered, she was concerned that the virus had now found its way to other schools in the area.

She said cases had arisen in four more schools in Burgersdorp, while in nearby Middelburg, 192 active cases were recorded in their schools, with two people having died from the virus.

“In a Cradock school, we have one positive teacher and testing of pupils and teachers is under way.

“There are further cases in three other schools in Aliwal North and in Sterkspruit at one school and these fires are spreading really fast.