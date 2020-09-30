Families drink from drains as water trucks break down

Families in drought-stricken Dutywa are drinking filthy water from roadside drains because three out of the four water trucks which are supposed to bring them water need repair.

And in Butterworth, residents say the town has been out of water for three weeks.

Amathole district municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said the Gcuwa Dam which supplies Butterworth and surrounding areas, and the three dams which supply Dutywa town, are all dry.

Four water tankers are supposed to bring water to Dutywa residents, filling up at Kei Bridge 154km away, and delivering three loads each a day. But three of the four are currently being repaired.

She said there were not enough water tankers in the area, and because of poor roads, they frequently have to be repaired.