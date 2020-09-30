From kidnapping & assault to jail time— five must-read stories on Richard Mdluli

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi spent their first night in jail on Tuesday after both were sentenced to five-year prison terms for crimes they committed more than 20 years ago.

The two applied for leave to appeal their sentences, but this was denied by judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

Mdluli and Mthunzi, who are former colleagues, were in 2019 both convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The matter relates to the assault of Mdluli's customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi, and her boyfriend, Oupa Ramogibe.

The pair drove to a house in Vosloorus, where they assaulted Alice Manana and demanded that she show them where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were. She led them to Orange Farm in the south of Johannesburg where they proceeded to assault Ramogibe.

Ramogibe was murdered in 1999. No-one was arrested for his murder.

Buthelezi died from natural causes a few years later.

Severe assault of Manana

State prosecutor Zaais van Zyl SC told the Johannesburg high court in March that the crimes committed by Mthunzi and Mdluli deserved a jail term. He argued that while the court considered the two men were on good behaviour for more than 20 years, their sentencing was about retribution.

Mdluli's lawyer, Ike Motloung, told the court the assault was a crime of passion and was unplanned. He also claimed the assault on Manana left her with minor injuries. This was disputed by Van Zyl, who said the duo had plenty of time to rethink their actions.

Regarding Manana's assault, Van Zyl said she was beaten for 30-35 minutes. He said when she finally woke up, she started bleeding from her ear.

“Far from being an insignificant assault, it was a serious assault perpetrated by a big man on a woman. The assault on Alice should carry heavy weight,” he said.