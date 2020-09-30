Koeberg's new life builds up a head of steam with arrival of first generator

The arrival of a 380-ton steam generator on Tuesday is the first step towards extending the life of the Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town.

The generator, which is the first of six being made for Koeberg's two pressurised water reactors, arrived at Cape Town harbour from Shanghai, China, and was transported 40km to Koeberg on the longest trailer in SA.

When the other two generators for unit 1 have been supplied by French company Areva, they will be installed between February and June next year.