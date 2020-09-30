South Africa

KZN transport officials bust for R7m taxi permit scheme granted bail

30 September 2020 - 18:33
Five officials from the KZN department of transport have been arrested for allegedly selling permits to taxi operators to the tune of R7m.
Five officials from the KZN department of transport have been arrested for allegedly selling permits to taxi operators to the tune of R7m.
Image: ERIC MALEMA

Five officials from the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport implicated in selling taxi permits amounting to R7m have been granted bail of R5,000 each. 

Sihle Qwabe, 43, Jonas Mhlambi, 61, Khanyi Mbatha, 44, Sabelo Mbatha, 33, and Nkululeko Ncanane, 34, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday facing 252 counts of fraud.

Members of the Hawks' Durban serious commercial crime unit pounced on the accused following allegations that they had been allegedly issuing taxi operating permits to taxi operators without proper documents - at a cost of R25,000 per permit.

KZN transport officials bust for R7m taxi permits scheme

Five officials from the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport will on Wednesday appear in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on charges of ...
News
8 hours ago

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the officials were arrested after a case of fraud and corruption was reported at Pietermaritzburg police station.

“The case docket was allocated to Durban's serious commercial crime unit for further investigation. After an intensive investigation the five were arrested and charged,” said Mhlongo.

It is totally unacceptable that officials are abusing their power to serve personal interest.
Bheki Ntuli

MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli welcomed the arrests, emphasising that the abuse of power would not be tolerated within the department. 

“It is totally unacceptable that officials are abusing their power to serve personal interest, particularly as this involves the taxi industry, which is marred by violence and instability,” he said.

“Their unscrupulous actions may extend far and beyond fraud and corruption but could include the tragic loss of lives due to disputes over operating permits and routes.”

Ntuli added that special attention is being given to driver licence testing centres and the department is following leads of possible irregularities or acts of criminality in an attempt to gather as much evidence and possible.

“We are making serious interventions in curbing the fraudulent issuing of learner's and driver's licences in driver licence testing centres. This is important in ensuring that we produce competent drivers, who understand the rule of law and who value life,” he said.

The accused are expected back in court on November 9.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Outa calls on government to extend driver’s licence renewals to 10 years

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on government to extend the driver’s licence renewal interval from five to 10 years.
Motoring
3 hours ago

SA's driving card system in dire need of renewal

The Automobile Association (AA) says a moratorium on fining motorists without renewed driving licences must be implemented urgently, and that ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

UPDATE | Cops nab man who was on the run after evading arrest in R200m Free State asbestos deal

The Hawks on Wednesday said they had arrested a sixth person involved in the alleged masterminding of a R200m asbestos audit project in the Free ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns South Africa
  2. Woman who ‘stole’ millions from Mall of Africa continues to give the cops the ... South Africa
  3. State security minister warns of 'coup plot' in Zimbabwe Africa
  4. How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry News
  5. IN QUOTES | Tourism minister says SA will open to 'most countries' for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Uni's to open, international students quarantine, matric results in Feb: ...
Here are the countries on the high-risk list not allowed to visit South Africa ...
X