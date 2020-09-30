KZN transport officials bust for R7m taxi permit scheme granted bail

MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli welcomed the arrests, emphasising that the abuse of power would not be tolerated within the department.

“It is totally unacceptable that officials are abusing their power to serve personal interest, particularly as this involves the taxi industry, which is marred by violence and instability,” he said.

“Their unscrupulous actions may extend far and beyond fraud and corruption but could include the tragic loss of lives due to disputes over operating permits and routes.”

Ntuli added that special attention is being given to driver licence testing centres and the department is following leads of possible irregularities or acts of criminality in an attempt to gather as much evidence and possible.

“We are making serious interventions in curbing the fraudulent issuing of learner's and driver's licences in driver licence testing centres. This is important in ensuring that we produce competent drivers, who understand the rule of law and who value life,” he said.

The accused are expected back in court on November 9.

TimesLIVE