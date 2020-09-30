South Africa

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi takes shots at Tito Mboweni’s 6 eggs 'snack'

30 September 2020 - 07:02
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on finance minister Tito Mboweni's meal.
Mzansi's "national chef", finance minister Tito Mboweni, was at it again in the kitchen on Tuesday, but not everyone was impressed.

Mboweni is not only skilled when it comes to the numbers, but also fancies himself an expert at the stove and shared snaps of his "snack" with followers on social media

When the Twitter food critics were weighing in on his dish, which consisted of eggs, garlic, onions, tomatoes and two slices of brown bread, it was his use of six eggs that got the streets all stressed.

Many couldn't believe he used so many eggs for a "snack", while others claimed he was "splurging" in a time when many were unemployed and hungry.

One follower even photoshopped transport minister Fikile Mbalula into the picture, placing him at Mboweni's dinner table.

As Mboweni and his dish dominated the trends list, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi warmed up his Twitter fingers to take a jab at Mboweni and his "half a dozen eggs".

Posting a picture of Humpty Dumpty, Ndlozi wrote: "With half a dozen eggs in a single belly, all at once, you might become Humpty Dumpty - the egg man who fell from a wall. They couldn’t put him together ever again. Poor Humpty Dumpty!"

Of course, Ndlozi's comment sparked reactions of its own.

Soon the comments section was filled with memes about the meal and whether Ndlozi should have left Mboweni to eat in peace

