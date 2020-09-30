Mbuyiseni Ndlozi takes shots at Tito Mboweni’s 6 eggs 'snack'
Mzansi's "national chef", finance minister Tito Mboweni, was at it again in the kitchen on Tuesday, but not everyone was impressed.
Mboweni is not only skilled when it comes to the numbers, but also fancies himself an expert at the stove and shared snaps of his "snack" with followers on social media
When the Twitter food critics were weighing in on his dish, which consisted of eggs, garlic, onions, tomatoes and two slices of brown bread, it was his use of six eggs that got the streets all stressed.
A very unusual snack is loading! I am hungry!! pic.twitter.com/nY4KbRE7rG— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 29, 2020
Many couldn't believe he used so many eggs for a "snack", while others claimed he was "splurging" in a time when many were unemployed and hungry.
One follower even photoshopped transport minister Fikile Mbalula into the picture, placing him at Mboweni's dinner table.
@MbalulaFikile! Are you a spook? How did you get into my dining room?? Hayibo!! pic.twitter.com/wNYXOTSG7W— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 29, 2020
As Mboweni and his dish dominated the trends list, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi warmed up his Twitter fingers to take a jab at Mboweni and his "half a dozen eggs".
Posting a picture of Humpty Dumpty, Ndlozi wrote: "With half a dozen eggs in a single belly, all at once, you might become Humpty Dumpty - the egg man who fell from a wall. They couldn’t put him together ever again. Poor Humpty Dumpty!"
With half a dozen eggs in a single belly, all at once, you might become Humpty Dumpty - the Egg Man who fell from a wall. They couldn’t put him together ever again... poor Humpty Dumpty! https://t.co/cMsPf4aoxl pic.twitter.com/2YnLD4BO8O— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 29, 2020
Of course, Ndlozi's comment sparked reactions of its own.
Soon the comments section was filled with memes about the meal and whether Ndlozi should have left Mboweni to eat in peace
Literally sang the Humpty Dumpty song pic.twitter.com/Yiyu6RrCyh— TUMI (@Boitumelo_04) September 29, 2020
Yoh, ha.a Ndlozi, when y'all had this much expensive alcohol who complained, leave Tito alone for God's sake pic.twitter.com/eF84qt0cBO— Prof Judas Iscariot (@CYnens) September 29, 2020
You need to attend angry management classes, if 6 eggs can make you angry like this 😂 pic.twitter.com/Duw2zneU9L— Zuma Memes owner⚪ (@Ingwenya_Rsa) September 29, 2020