Mbuyiseni Ndlozi takes shots at Tito Mboweni’s 6 eggs 'snack'

Mzansi's "national chef", finance minister Tito Mboweni, was at it again in the kitchen on Tuesday, but not everyone was impressed.

Mboweni is not only skilled when it comes to the numbers, but also fancies himself an expert at the stove and shared snaps of his "snack" with followers on social media

When the Twitter food critics were weighing in on his dish, which consisted of eggs, garlic, onions, tomatoes and two slices of brown bread, it was his use of six eggs that got the streets all stressed.