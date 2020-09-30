Rights watchdog slams SA for ‘robbing foreigners of their lives’

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has released a scathing report on xenophobia in SA.

It reveals that the number of foreigners killed in a wave of deadly violence last year was under recorded, with attacks also occurring in schools.

Titled “They Have Robbed Me of My Life”, the report’s authors documented xenophobia between March 2019 and March 2020.

The research reveals how anti-foreign sentiment is rising and instead of taking steps to prevent attacks, law-enforcement and government officials target foreigners in public statements, often referring to them as “ungovernable”.

The report says of SA’s citizens:

34% would prevent foreigners from accessing government services;

36% would prevent foreigners from accessing jobs;

38% would prevent foreigners from operating a business in their area; and

39% would prevent foreigners from moving into their neighbourhood.

Central to the report is the deadly xenophobic violence which occurred in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal between August and September 2019.