South Africa

Six dead after gunmen open fire on 10 people in Khayelitsha

30 September 2020 - 20:15
Unknown gunmen killed six people and injured four in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday.
Unknown gunmen killed six people and injured four in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Six people were shot dead and four others injured when gunmen opened fire at a house in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said details of the incident on Wednesday afternoon were still sketchy.

“Khayelitsha police were called out to Solomon Tshuku Street at 4pm, where information gathered indicates that yet-to-be-identified gunmen fired shots at 10 people,” she said.

Six people died at the scene. Four were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gang dressed in PPE shoots patient dead, robs others at Kimberley hospital

An armed gang dressed in personal protective equipment walked into a hospital in Kimberley in the Northern Cape and shot a patient dead in his bed.
News
1 day ago

Bheki Cele to visit family of five murdered in KZN weekend massacre

Police minister Bheki Cele will on Monday visit the family of five people who were shot dead in an apparent hit outside Durban on Saturday night
News
2 days ago

Locals tormented, cops stumped by ‘execution’ of 5 in KZN

The cold, clinical murders – and similar slaying of four other people the same day – have left locals terrified
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns South Africa
  2. Woman who ‘stole’ millions from Mall of Africa continues to give the cops the ... South Africa
  3. State security minister warns of 'coup plot' in Zimbabwe Africa
  4. How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry News
  5. IN QUOTES | Tourism minister says SA will open to 'most countries' for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The meaning of Transformation: Practical Perspectives from South African Sport
Uni's to open, international students quarantine, matric results in Feb: ...
X