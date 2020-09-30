South Africa

Teen relative, 15, arrested for brutal murder of four-year-old KwaMashu girl

30 September 2020 - 10:36
Dolly Mhlongo and KZN MPL Zinhle Cele at the site where the body of Sanelisiwe was discovered.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A 15-year-old relative of slain KwaMashu girl Sanelisiwe Mhlongo has been arrested in connection with her brutal murder.

The body of the four-year-old girl was discovered with multiple stab wounds last week.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said Sanelisiwe was allegedly left in the care of a relative while her mother was at work. “When her mother returned home, she was informed that the little girl went missing and was nowhere to be found.”

Naicker said the child's battered body was found last Thursday in bushes near her home in M Section.

“She had stab wounds to her body as well as a head injury,” said Naicker. “A case of murder was opened at the Ntuzuma police station for investigation and police have worked tirelessly to realise justice for the little girl.

“Yesterday afternoon, the investigative team made a breakthrough when they arrested a 15-year-old relative for the murder and recovered a weapon that was allegedly used to commit the offence.”

The 15-year-old is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

