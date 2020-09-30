South Africa

Two men given combined 76-year jail term for airport follow-home attack

30 September 2020 - 22:14
Two men have been sentenced to a joint 76 years' imprisonment for attempted murder and robbery.
Image: 123rf.com/thawornnurak

Two men have been given a combined 76 years in jail for shooting a man who had gone to fetch his sister at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg three years ago.

Kenneth Ngwenya and Eve Ndlovu were charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition following an incident that took place in Oaklands, Johannesburg, in 2017.

"It was reported that Kenneth Ngwenya and Eve Ndlovu followed the victim, who had just collected his sister from OR Tambo International Airport, to Oaklands in Johannesburg," said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

"When the pair arrived home, the family was approached by two armed men who commanded them to lay on the ground while the men robbed them of their personal belongings. A shot went off, hitting the father on his chest and the men fled the scene."

The police traced Ndlovu and Ngwenya to Norwood, where they were arrested.

"During the 2017/2018 financial year, the incidents of motorists being followed from the airport and robbed at their destination started to spike," said Muridili.

"The joint operational team at OR Tambo International Airport enhanced its interventions both proactively and reactively. Since then, these type of incidents started to show a steady decline, with no cases reported in the last few months."

She said the conviction and sentence the two men had received would serves as a "huge" deterrent to would-be criminals.

"We are appealing to the public to always report any criminality to our SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or to send tip-offs on MySAPS App. All information received will be treated with confidentiality."

TimesLIVE

