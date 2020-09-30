South Africa

Two people shot during foiled CIT heist near Joburg shopping centre

30 September 2020 - 13:23 By Iavan Pijoos
Undercover metro police officers were patrolling near The Glen Shopping Centre when they noticed four men attempting to rob a Fidelity cash van.
Image: JMPD

Two people were shot and wounded and two others arrested during a foiled cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Johannesburg south.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said undercover officers were on patrol on Orpen Road near The Glen Shopping Centre when they noticed four men attempting to rob a Fidelity cash van on Tuesday.                              

Shots were fired and the officers immediately helped the Fidelity security personnel.

Fihla said one suspect was shot in the leg and one security officer was wounded during the shoot-out.

Officers caught two suspects and recovered one firearm on the scene.

Fihla said two other suspects managed to escape.

“One of the suspects was wearing a security uniform. A firearm taken from one of the security personnel was not recovered.”

He said the suspects abandoned their getaway vehicle, a silver Audi.

TimesLIVE

