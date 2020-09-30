'You're lucky if you still have a job' — SA reacts to latest unemployment figures

The latest quarterly labour force survey from Stats SA has garnered strong reaction from politicians and other South Africans as many questioned the “confusing” unemployment figures.

Stats SA on Tuesday said SA shed 2.2 million jobs in the second quarter during the lockdown. SA was forced to temporarily shut many companies considered non-essential service providers during lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The economy gradually reopened as the government eased lockdown regulations in June.

According to the report, unemployment decreased to 23.3% in the second quarter, from 30.1% in the first quarter. Stats SA explained that the number of unemployed people declined because fewer people were actively looking for work in the lockdown.

“To fall into the category of unemployed, people must be actively looking for work which wasn't possible during lockdown. These people, therefore, fall into the 'not economically active' category,” explained Stats SA.