10 restrictions international travellers should be aware of when coming to SA

Visitors from African countries will be allowed into the country but leisure travellers from Covid-19 countries deemed high-risk won't be permitted access. The government revealed a list of 60 such countries.

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said SA had developed a risk categorisation model for different international travellers, and the scale ranks from high, to medium and low risk.

High-risk travellers are those who come from countries with higher numbers of Covid-19 infections and reported deaths compared to SA.

Medium risk travellers are from countries with a relatively equal number of infections and death tolls to SA.

Low-risk travellers originate from countries with a lesser number of infections and death toll compared to SA.