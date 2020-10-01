Amatola Water calls for no more delays in disciplinary action against CEO

The disciplinary hearing against suspended Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane, which started on Tuesday and proceeded until Thursday, was adjourned and will continue at a date yet to be set.

Zitumane was placed on cautionary suspension after an investigation commissioned by water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu this year.

“It is in the interest of Amatola Water to finalise the matter as soon as possible as this case involves the highest ranking executive official in the organisation, who is responsible for major organisational decisions,” said the entity's spokesperson Nosisa Sogayise.

Sogayise said Amatola Water, like any organisation, needed a great level of consistency that only a stable leadership could provide, and finalising the matter of the CEO would provide such stability.

“As an organisation, we encourage all parties involved in the disciplinary process to view the process as an enforcement of employment agreements, with a purpose of corrective action where there is misalignment between such agreements, organisational policies and the actions under review,” she said.

“There are lessons for all parties, and the delaying tactics by some are not in anyone's best interests.