South Africa

Amatola Water calls for no more delays in disciplinary action against CEO

01 October 2020 - 17:13
Vuyo Zitumane, the CEO of Eastern Cape water utility Amatola Water.
Image: File photo

The disciplinary hearing against suspended Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane, which started on Tuesday and proceeded until Thursday, was adjourned and will continue at a date yet to be set.

Zitumane was placed on cautionary suspension after an investigation commissioned by water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu this year.

“It is in the interest of Amatola Water to finalise the matter as soon as possible as this case involves the highest ranking executive official in the organisation, who is responsible for major organisational decisions,” said the entity's spokesperson Nosisa Sogayise.

Sogayise said Amatola Water, like any organisation, needed a great level of consistency that only a stable leadership could provide, and finalising the matter of the CEO would provide such stability.

“As an organisation, we encourage all parties involved in the disciplinary process to view the process as an enforcement of employment agreements, with a purpose of corrective action where there is misalignment between such agreements, organisational policies and the actions under review,” she said.

“There are lessons for all parties, and the delaying tactics by some are not in anyone's best interests.

“Amatola Water asks the representatives of the suspended CEO to fully participate in the disciplinary process and avoid prolonging it with unnecessary and frivolous tactics. This is not in the best interest of the suspended CEO.”

She said coming to the hearings unprepared, without necessary documents, requesting endless postponements and trying to interdict a process already under way served no purpose except to delay organisational processes and finalisation of the CEO matter.

This week the East London high court thwarted efforts by an East London-based legal firm to stop the disciplinary hearing from proceeding as planned.

The court on Tuesday dismissed an application by Mayedwa Attorneys to interdict the disciplinary proceedings against Zitumane, pending their review application of the alleged termination of the contract.

Zitumane’s legal representative Java Mama said the disciplinary hearing was scheduled for September 29 to October 1.

“Zitumane, though unwell from the onset, participated for every minute of the DC. The initial dates have now been used up, with the DC being adjourned to dates to be agreed by the parties and chairperson of the hearing,” said Mama.

TimesLIVE

