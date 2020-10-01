Cash for jobs scam leaves KZN community blaming councillors

The IFP has disowned a cash for jobs scam that swindled unemployed people around Nongoma, in KwaZulu-Natal, of an estimated R1m, in which recruiters were allegedly introduced to communities by the party's councillors.

The scam, which is now being investigated by the police, was sold to hundreds of Nongoma residents as a community development project, whereby each would pay R750 under the pretence that they would be trained for a “one home, one garden” project.

“The complainant alleged that on July 6, the suspect came to their community at Nqokotho and persuaded members of the community to pay R750 in exchange for agricultural training,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

“The community was promised a payment of R2,500 after training. The members of the community paid the required money and the suspect disappeared with the money.

“Two counts of fraud were opened at Nongoma police station for investigation.”