Dainfern man with outstanding R500k electricity bill arrested for bribery

A Dainfern man who has nearly R500,000 outstanding on his electricity bill has been arrested for trying to bribe City Power officials who cut him off.

The 52-year-old was arrested on Thursday.

“The suspect was arrested at his house in Dainfern during a sting operation led by a Johannesburg metro police undercover unit,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

The suspect was one of 19 customers targeted in a cut-off operation on Wednesday. He owes City Power R463,000 for electricity.