From bribes to inflated prices, this is how the state says 7 people broke the law in Free State asbestos case

Businessman Edwin Sodi and two companies involved in the “masterminding” of an allegedly corrupt R255m asbestos audit project in the Free State were paid R51m before they had even started the work.

This is contained in a 39-page indictment prepared by law enforcement agents against Sodi and six other accused, who include three government officials.

The Hawks arrested five of the men on Wednesday in a well co-ordinated raid. A Gauteng-based businessman handed himself over on Wednesday afternoon, while a KZN-based businessman handed himself over on Thursday.

The seven and their companies are also accused of attempting to steal R25m from the state.

According to an indictment seen by TimesLIVE, the seven accused and their five companies face 60 charges which include corruption, fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca) and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).