Hawks nab KZN businessman in R200m Free State asbestos deal

After more than 24 hours evading arrest, a KwaZulu-Natal businessman is now in the custody of police for his alleged involvement in masterminding a R200m asbestos audit project in the Free State.

It means that all seven people alleged to be involved in the controversial project - which has been the subject of testimony at the state capture commission - are now in custody before a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

The man, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE but who cannot be named until he has appeared in court, handed himself over to authorities shortly after midday on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said an ultimatum was agreed upon, and the former government employee presented himself to police.

“We gave him an ultimatum and he handed himself over around midday. He will appear with the other six in Bloemfontein on Friday,” said Mulaudzi.