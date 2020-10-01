'It was so terrifying': Landlord tells how boarder returned to scene of brutal murder

The owner of a Phoenix house where a young woman and her two-year-old daughter were hacked to death has described how he alerted the police when the alleged perpetrator returned to the crime scene in the middle of the night.

Mondli Mtolo, the owner of a property on Solly Mathe Road in Mount Royal, north of Durban — where he leases rooms to tenants — said images of the scene where the 34-year-old woman and her daughter were killed on Wednesday shortly after 10am were plaguing him.

“I wasn't asleep at about midnight, trying to figure out why this happened. Suddenly I heard a noise - someone opening a door of one of the rooms we are renting out. I just took a sneak peek and the guy was here,” he said.

“It was so terrifying — he had the nerve to come back after what he had done!”

Mtolo said he contemplated making a citizen's arrest but opted rather to contact the detectives dealing with the case.

“I quickly got to my phone, made a call and the police responded very well. I was monitoring the guy constantly up until the police were here. He tried to flee again but police managed to arrest him after a few minutes.”