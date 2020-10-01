South Africa

'It was so terrifying': Landlord tells how boarder returned to scene of brutal murder

01 October 2020 - 17:52
Landlord Mondli Mtolo was horrified to find out that his 62-year-old boarder had allegedly hacked to death a mother and her toddler.
Landlord Mondli Mtolo was horrified to find out that his 62-year-old boarder had allegedly hacked to death a mother and her toddler.
Image: Orrin Singh

The owner of a Phoenix house where a young woman and her two-year-old daughter were hacked to death has described how he alerted the police when the alleged perpetrator returned to the crime scene in the middle of the night.

Mondli Mtolo, the owner of a property on Solly Mathe Road in Mount Royal, north of Durban — where he leases rooms to tenants — said images of the scene where the 34-year-old woman and her daughter were killed on Wednesday shortly after 10am were plaguing him.

“I wasn't asleep at about midnight, trying to figure out why this happened. Suddenly I heard a noise - someone opening a door of one of the rooms we are renting out. I just took a sneak peek and the guy was here,” he said.

“It was so terrifying — he had the nerve to come back after what he had done!” 

Mtolo said he contemplated making a citizen's arrest but opted rather to contact the detectives dealing with the case.

“I quickly got to my phone, made a call and the police responded very well. I was monitoring the guy constantly up until the police were here. He tried to flee again but police managed to arrest him after a few minutes.” 

Man arrested for deaths of mom and toddler in Durban bush knife attack

A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a Phoenix woman and her two-year-old daughter.
News
6 hours ago

He said while he found peace in having the alleged perpetrator arrested, the fact that the slain woman's next of kin had not yet been located by the police was worrying.

After the man was arrested, he allegedly told the police: “Bekuphoqa (I had to do it).

When TimesLIVE visited the scene on Thursday, neighbours — many of whom did not want to go on the record — spoke of the harrowing screams that were heard shortly before the woman and her toddler were found in a pool of blood.

Lisa Khanya, who lives nearby, said she would forever remain tormented by the screams of the toddler. 

“All that is on my mind is that baby screaming,” she said.

“When I got here the man was already gone. I saw the crime scene and I don't know what to say. I think this man is psycho. I don't know how he did that because it was brutal. It's not actually murder — he literally slaughtered these people.”

Among the first respondents were KZN VIP, who said their medics found the woman with multiple deep lacerations to both hands and her head.

KZN VIP's Glen Naidoo said the child had multiple large, deep lacerations to her head and died while receiving medical attention.

Mtolo said the woman and her daughter often visited his boarder, sometimes staying for up two weeks. He said he believed they were in a romantic relationship and couldn't understand why the two suffered such a gruesome death.

He described his 62-year-old boarder as a “quiet and neat” person who approached him seeking accommodation in December.

“He was a nice guy on the outside - very clean, very polite. You wouldn't suspect a thing from him.”

The man is expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate's court soon on  charges of murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Durban woman and two-year-old die after being hacked with bush knife

Neighbours said they had heard screams for help before witnessing the attacker, who is known to the community, flee on foot.
News
1 day ago

Double blow for family as boy, 15, held for rape and murder of niece, 4

The family of a slain four-year-old KwaMashu girl is grappling to come to terms with the fact that she was allegedly killed by her 15-year-old uncle, ...
News
3 hours ago

Two women shot 'execution-style' near KwaMashu clinic

The bodies of two women who were killed execution-style have been found by the police in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns South Africa
  2. Woman who ‘stole’ millions from Mall of Africa continues to give the cops the ... South Africa
  3. Thunderstorm alert for Gauteng South Africa
  4. State security minister warns of 'coup plot' in Zimbabwe Africa
  5. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi takes shots at Tito Mboweni’s 6 eggs 'snack' South Africa

Latest Videos

Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X