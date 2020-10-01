Lockdown licensing woes turn garbage collection in Cape Town into a late show

Sounds of the suburbs in Cape Town increasingly include garbage bins being emptied as late as 11pm and over weekends.

Up to 40% of city council garbage trucks have been unavailable for several weeks, mayoral committee member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“Due to lockdown, vehicles could not be tested for certificate of fitness, roadworthied and licensed, which in recent weeks has impacted on the availability of vehicles,” she said.

Nevertheless, bins had been emptied either on the normal day or the following morning.