Older people 'especially isolated during lockdown': study

Older people with cognitive impairment have had smaller social networks and less frequent communication with others during the coronavirus pandemic, a Wits University study has found.

“South Africa is emerging from arguably one of the strictest lockdown responses to the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide,” said Dr Ryan Wagner, a researcher at the South African Medical Research Council/Wits Agincourt Research Unit in Mpumalanga.

“We know that Covid-19, the disease that made the lockdown necessary, disproportionately affects older (aged 40+ years) adults, especially those with co-morbidities, but it’s possible that Covid-19 has had, and continues to have, effects on older individuals’ cognitive function.”

Wagner is co-author of the study, titled "Social contact, social support, and cognitive health in a population-based study of middle-aged and older men and women in rural South Africa".