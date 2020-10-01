POLL | Visitors from 'low-risk' China are allowed into SA — what are your thoughts?

The government announced on Wednesday that visitors from low- and medium-risk countries, including China, would be allowed to travel to SA from Thursday.

International relations minister Naledi Pandor announced level 1 regulations relating to international travel during a media briefing. She said countries were categorised as high-, medium- and low-risk.

She said high-risk countries are those with higher Covid-19 infections and death tolls than SA, while medium-risk countries are those with similar rates of infections and deaths as SA. Low-risk countries have lower infections and deaths in comparison to SA.

Travellers from China and African countries are considered safe to travel to SA, provided they are screened for Covid-19 and have the correct travel documents.