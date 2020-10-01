South Africa

PowerBall ticket worth R15 cracks R121m jackpot

01 October 2020 - 14:45
The multimillion-rand jackpot winner has still has not claimed the prize.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

National lottery operator Ithuba is waiting to hear from a PowerBall winner in the Free State who bagged R121m - the third biggest jackpot win of 2020 - on Tuesday.

The other two previous big winners scooped R135m and R153m in KwaZulu-Natal.

Busisiwe Msizi, head of corporate relations at Ithuba, said this week's big winner used a ticket wager of R15 and opted for the Quick Pick selection method to land the winning numbers 7, 12, 16, 28, 38, and Powerball number 13.

“We are excited that we have produced another big jackpot winner this year. We urge all players who bought their tickets in Bloemspruit, Bloemfontein, to check their tickets,” Msizi said.

“We understand that the winner could be experiencing feelings of both excitement and anxiety at winning this large sum of money, but we want to assure them that we are prepared to assist them through a smooth claiming process.”

Once the ticket has been validated, the winner will receive counselling.

“Becoming R121m richer overnight can be overwhelming to anyone. We intend to assist the winner digest the news and enjoy every step of this life-changing experience,” she added.

“Counselling will be followed by extensive financial advice to assist the winner with their financial planning, to make sure they become financially secure for generations to come.”

TimesLIVE

