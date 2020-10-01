Rise in Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 cases

According to a document sent out by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on September 7, seven cases had been reported that day. This had shot up to 19 cases recorded on Tuesday.

The municipal data also showed that between September 7 and 29, 60 Nelson Mandela Bay residents had died of Covid-19, bringing the total death toll in the metro to 1,050.

