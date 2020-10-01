Rise in Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 cases
Residents warned not to be complacent as 20 people a day are testing positive
01 October 2020 - 11:27
At the same time that Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has warned that the province could see a surge in Covid-19 cases, about 20 people a day are testing positive for the virus in Nelson Mandela Bay.
That figure — 149 cases registered in seven days — was revealed in a provincial health department report dated September 29.
According to a document sent out by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on September 7, seven cases had been reported that day. This had shot up to 19 cases recorded on Tuesday.
The municipal data also showed that between September 7 and 29, 60 Nelson Mandela Bay residents had died of Covid-19, bringing the total death toll in the metro to 1,050.
