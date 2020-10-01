This is why some people will not wear masks, according to an expert

The fear of being silenced or conforming to societal standards at large are among the reasons some people resist wearing masks, says a specialist.

Erica Munnik, a clinical psychologist and lecturer at the University of the Western Cape, says from the start of the pandemic, some people have ignored or minimised the threat of Covid-19, while others have adopted imposed safety measures.

“These regulations are new to us. People have specific reasons why they don’t wear or [do] wear masks. To some it's uncomfortable, they can’t breathe properly. Some people don’t like being told what to do,” she said.

“Personality characteristics might play a role, while peer pressure might lead to compliance or non-compliance.”

Some people convinced themselves that they were “resilient” and did not “believe in mask-wearing”.