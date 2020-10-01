Visually impaired KZN woman rescued from burning home

A visually impaired pensioner was plucked from her burning home by rescuers in Redcliffe, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a team was dispatched after receiving frantic calls from residents who reported that a house had caught alight.

“While responding to the scene, Rusa officers received an update that an elderly woman was trapped in the house,” he said.

Balram said the team entered the 69-year-old woman's home and had to navigate through thick smoke until they found her lying on the floor of her bathroom.