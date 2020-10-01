South Africa

WATCH | Education briefing: School calendar amended, matric exam dates and sports rules

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
01 October 2020 - 12:10

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga gave an update on Thursday on schools' progress on moving to Covid-19 lockdown level 1 restrictions. 

Motshekga touched on school nutrition plans, bullying and, most importantly, school calendar amendments.

She also paid tribute to teachers who have been working around the clock to ensure that pupils are kept up to date, even if it means having to teach on weekends.

