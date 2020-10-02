South Africa

Amcu calls for amendment of Mine Health and Safety Act after death of two miners at Sibanye-Stillwater

02 October 2020 - 20:34
Amcu has expressed shock at the death of two miners at Sibanye-Stillwater.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has called for the amendment of the Mine Health and Safety Act after the death of two miners at Sibanye-Stillwater on Friday.

“The union sends condolences to the loved ones of the fallen comrades but also questions the safety regulations at Sibanye-Stillwater’s operations.

“Earlier today Amcu received reports that three mineworkers were trapped underground at Beatrix Shaft 4 operated by Sibanye-Stillwater,” said union president Joseph Mathunjwa in a statement.

Mathunjwa said three of the mineworkers who were trapped underground died, while one was rescued.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families and colleagues of these mineworkers,” said Mathunjwa. “It always remains a deeply saddening event when one of our loved ones are taken away just like that,” he added.

The union said it would await an investigation and an inquiry into the matter.

“Falls of ground are one of the most common reasons for mineworkers being killed at work. This year alone, a total of 15 mineworkers were killed as a result of this, and in 2019 the total was 20.

“Mining remains one of the most dangerous environments to work in, with the total fatalities for this year registering a concerning figure of 37. With these two latest fatalities today, this figure stands at 39,” Mathunjwa said.

“We again repeat our clarion call for the Mine Health and Safety Act to be amended so that these mining bosses can be held accountable,” he added.

