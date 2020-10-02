An epidemic of orange overalls, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

South Africa

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Image: ALON SKUY

For most South Africans, the sudden prosecution of the corrupt is as welcome as spring rain. But for many in the ANC, it is like the gates of hell have opened. In a year or so, SA will look much different if the Season of the Orange Overalls finally arrives.  

While several people have been arrested and appeared in court, the question this morning is: When is it Ace Magashule's turn? 

And how will the ANC survive financially and how will senior ANC figures uphold their fancy lifestyles if one after the other crooked donor is caught? Can the ANC survive without corruption? 

Read more about the corruption fightback, the latest on Covid-19, and more news and analysis in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.


Another senior ANC man who has to be rather nervous this morning: Mosebenzi Zwane, Magashule's protégé. Several fingers have pointed at him at the Zondo commission.

Former president Jacob Zuma might be able to avoid Zondo this year by making everyone run around in circles, but his corruption case in the arms deal matter is cast in stone.

The rest of the orgy of prosecutions include the case against Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for assault and the discharge of a firearm. Malema can't be too sure that his On Point Engineering case is over, and VBS looms large over Shivambu.

One wonders who will get the tender for the orange overalls ...

GANGS OF CT | Charl Kinnear is the latest victim of Cape Town's gang battle that has been raging since the apartheid days. It is getting more brutal and blatant. What the hell is going on? 

HOW LOW CAN YOU GO? | The first presidential debate in the US was a new low, with Trump throwing accusations, falsehoods and blame like a second-rate Rocky Marciano.

FROM PANCAKES TO LAND AFFAIRS | Annette Steyn used to be an ace at crafts and pancakes. And then she discovered politics.

DOPBEDONNERD! | Pour yourself something and read a confession about Akkedisbult, an ode to Bonnievale and a cure for a hangover. Oh, and about wine in a can.

FREE TO READ — COVID-15 | No, it isn't a typo. It really is Covid-15. Research has shown that many people gained about 15 pounds (just under 7kg) during lockdown.

