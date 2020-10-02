Asset Forfeiture Unit swoops as asbestos tender suspects appear in court

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has obtained a court order to seize assets worth about R300m belonging to seven people implicated in the multimillion-rand asbestos corruption case.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said on Friday the unit was looking to seize household goods, cars and other removable goods.

Shortly after court proceedings in Bloemfontein on Friday, the unit descended on the property of former Mangaung mayor Sarah "Olly" Mlamleli at the Blue Ridge complex in Bloemfontein.

While this operation was being carried out, the unit’s wing in Johannesburg was seizing assets at the homes of businessman Edwin Sodi.

Sodi and Mlamleli, who were arrested with five other suspects, had earlier appeared in the high court in Bloemfontein.