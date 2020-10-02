South Africa

Cash-in-transit robber sentenced to 12 years in jail

02 October 2020 - 18:29
A cash-in-transit robber was sentenced to 12 years for robbing a Fidelity security guard.
A cash-in-transit robber was sentenced to 12 years for robbing a Fidelity security guard.
Image: supplied

A cash-in-transit robber who was on the run for nearly a year after robbing a Fidelity security guard has been handed a 12-year jail sentence.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Tandumzi Mayoyo, 29, was on Thursday sentenced to an effective 12 years' direct imprisonment by the Stellenbosch regional court.

Hani said on February 11 2017, at Eikestad Mall in Stellenbosch, two Fidelity cash guards were accosted and disarmed by heavily armed suspects near a Standard Bank cash machine.

Tandumzi Mayoyo, 29, was on Thursday sentenced to an effective 12 years' imprisonment.
Tandumzi Mayoyo, 29, was on Thursday sentenced to an effective 12 years' imprisonment.
Image: supplied

“The suspects who were dressed in overalls initially targeted the guard who remained near the truck. They pointed firearms at him and disarmed him. They then waited for the other guard to return to the truck and also disarmed him,” Hani said.

She said the guards were then instructed to open the safes and all the canisters containing just over R500,000 were emptied.

“They were then locked in the vault before Mayoyo and his accomplices fled the scene. An LM 5 rifle was found abandoned outside the vault,” Hani said.

She said after an intense investigation the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team arrested Mayoyo on May 18, 2018, after he was linked to the heist after a forensic investigation and through CCTV footage.

“The Investigators ensured that Mayoyo remained in custody after they successfully opposed his several bail bids. The court has convicted Mayoyo on robbery with aggravated circumstances and further declared him unfit to possess a firearm in the future,” she said.

Meanwhile, two people were shot and wounded and two others arrested during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg South on Tuesday.

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said undercover officers were on patrol on Orpen Road near The Glen Shopping Centre when they noticed four men attempting to rob a Fidelity cash van.   

TimesLIVE

MORE

Pastor bust with toy gun, car key after cops probe balaclava house robbery

The key to a vehicle stolen by a masked gunman during a house robbery in Bushbuckridge played an integral part in the nabbing of a pastor suspected ...
News
2 days ago

Two men given combined 76-year jail term for airport follow-home attack

Two men have been given a combined 76 years in jail for shooting a man who had gone to fetch his sister at OR Tambo International Airport in ...
News
1 day ago

'Robber' dies after shoot-out with KZN police

A robbery suspect has died after he was involved in a shoot-out with police in Ladysmith on Friday.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker to inherit Camps Bay guest house and flat South Africa
  2. Hawks nab KZN businessman in R200m Free State asbestos deal South Africa
  3. Thunderstorm alert for Gauteng South Africa
  4. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi takes shots at Tito Mboweni’s 6 eggs 'snack' South Africa
  5. Banning foreigners from business in Gauteng townships will be a disaster: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X