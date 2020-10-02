South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Health ministry confirms more than 1,700 new infections since Wednesday

SA's Covid-19 fatalities are approaching the 17,000 mark, with 132 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

02 October 2020 - 07:55 By TimesLIVE
The past 24 hours saw 1,745 new Covid-19 infections, with 132 deaths.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

October 02 2020 - 07:33

US President Trump and Melania test positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 and would immediately quarantine and begin the "recovery process."

"We will get through this," Trump tweeted.

October 02 2020 - 07:14

ANALYSTS' VIEW: Trump goes into quarantine, awaits coronavirus test results

US stock futures dipped on Friday after President Donald Trump said he and his wife will quarantine after a close aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump said they are awaiting test results.

October 02 2020 - 07:08

Trump starts 'quarantine process' after aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was beginning a quarantine process after Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, tested positive for the coronavirus.

October 02 2020 - 06:00

Six months of the Solidarity Fund: How is it doing?

The Solidarity Fund, which has in just six months raised R3.1bn and so far disbursed nearly R1.3bn, could be used as a model for future public/private partnerships to tackle big societal challenges such as food insecurity and gender-based violence.

