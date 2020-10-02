COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Health ministry confirms more than 1,700 new infections since Wednesday
SA's Covid-19 fatalities are approaching the 17,000 mark, with 132 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.
October 02 2020 - 07:33
US President Trump and Melania test positive for Covid-19
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 and would immediately quarantine and begin the "recovery process."
"We will get through this," Trump tweeted.
October 02 2020 - 07:14
ANALYSTS' VIEW: Trump goes into quarantine, awaits coronavirus test results
US stock futures dipped on Friday after President Donald Trump said he and his wife will quarantine after a close aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump said they are awaiting test results.
October 02 2020 - 07:08
Trump starts 'quarantine process' after aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was beginning a quarantine process after Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, tested positive for the coronavirus.
October 02 2020 - 06:00
Six months of the Solidarity Fund: How is it doing?
The Solidarity Fund, which has in just six months raised R3.1bn and so far disbursed nearly R1.3bn, could be used as a model for future public/private partnerships to tackle big societal challenges such as food insecurity and gender-based violence.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 21 132 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1745 new cases. Regrettably, we report 132 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 16 866. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/Hqf6YzKhgF pic.twitter.com/pEUDvvWvOT— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 1, 2020