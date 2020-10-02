South Africa

Gauteng couple dead in suspected murder-suicide

Police urge public to stop recording and sharing graphic crime scene footage

02 October 2020 - 12:17
Gauteng police have appealed to the public not to film or share footage that could be hurtful or hamper their investigations after a couple were found dead. Stock photo.
The police have appealed to the public to stop sharing footage of graphic crime scenes on social media.

Capt Mavela Masondo said police were concerned about the insensitive and reckless circulation of a video clip and images on social media of a man and woman lying in a pool of blood after a suspected murder-suicide incident.

“The random recording and circulating of content of this nature, for no constructive reason, is not only reckless and insensitive to the relatives and close associates of the deceased, but could also jeopardise and compromise the outcome of the police investigation,” he said.

Masondo said the police had attended to the double shooting in Gauteng on Tuesday.

“Police can confirm that on September 29, members from Akasia responded to a shooting incident in the parking lot of a residential complex in Orchards, in the Akasia policing area,” he said.

"It is alleged the male suspect fatally shot a 27-year-old woman after an argument. The suspect then allegedly turned the gun on himself. He was taken to hospital where he was also certified dead on arrival.”

