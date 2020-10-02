Hefty bail for asbestos corruption accused

The seven suspects implicated in the R255m asbestos corruption case were all granted bail in the high court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The state had called for the court to show no mercy to two of the seven people who had said they would not be able to afford the proposed bail of R100,000.

Prosecutor Johan De Nyschen called for the court to consider there were serious charges against the accused, adding that if found guilty, the accused will face minimum sentences of 15 years behind bars.

De Nyschen asked the court to “bear in mind the money involved”, referring to the millions which were meant to pumped into removing asbestos roofing in Free State houses.

“It’s not the state’s problem where the money went,” De Nyschen said, suggesting these monies had been received by the accused.