Lockdown worsens mental health of sex workers

Notwithstanding her financial difficulties, having to face confrontations with law enforcement officers made her life under lockdown even more challenging, adding to her mental health problems.

“It was even difficult to walk in the streets as the police know who we are and targeted us even when going to the shop. I remember one time having a panic attack and passing out during a confrontation with the law enforcement officers who were confiscating my blankets and the groceries that I just got from a family nearby.

“I remember going back to the house to report that my food has been confiscated by the police and the family didn’t believe me and thought that I sold the food for drugs. I was so humiliated by the experience.”

New research, done by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and published in Plos One, found that female sex workers in the developing world are at greater risk of mental health problems compared to the general population.

The systematic review of 56 studies, which sampled about 25,000 female sex workers in more than 60 countries, including Africa, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean, is the first globally to estimate the prevalence of mental health problems among female sex workers in the developing world and to examine associations between poor mental health and other risk factors common in sex workers’ lives.