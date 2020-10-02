South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Gone at dawn: the mysterious vanishing of Dawn Burn

02 October 2020 - 11:10 By Nicole Engelbrecht
A poster of the missing Dawn Burn.
A poster of the missing Dawn Burn.
Image: supplied

In 2004, three siblings headed out to a fishing resort in the North West. They were excited to spend some quality time together after being separated for a long time.

The happy reunion would go horribly wrong, however. When the sun rose in camp the next morning, one of them was no longer there.

Sixteen years later, friends and family of Dawn Burn are still desperately trying to find answers about her disappearance.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

TimesLIVE

X