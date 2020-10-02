PODCAST | Survivors recount their farm attack experiences

When she hears about a farmer and their family being brutally attacked, tortured or murdered, emerging Bloemfontein farmer Mimmie Jakobs has flashbacks to the moment three men burst into her home.

Stabbed multiple times, beaten to a pulp, her jaw broken, face fractured and left for dead, Jakobs, who farms lucerne and pecan nuts, stumbled for nearly 14km through neighbours' fields in the dark before she found help.

Seven months since the attack in February, and following multiple week-long hospital admissions, Jakobs, like hundreds of established and emerging farmers who have survived violent attacks, is battling to get back onto her feet and keep her farm productive.

In today's episode of Boots on the ground, we follow Sunday Times senior reporter Graeme Hosken as he talks to the survivors of farm attacks.

Listen to the story: