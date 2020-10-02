POLL | It's OcSober — will you give up booze again, voluntarily this time?

You might have already seen that among the top Twitter trends this week is #OcSober. Well, that's because many South Africans are contemplating whether to remain sober for the rest of this month.

OcSober is a campaign aiming to raise awareness about alcohol by encouraging South Africans to donate to charity the money they would have spent on booze.

In the past, many have happily embraced the concept, but this year there might be fewer participants than usual, thanks to the hard lockdown that temporarily banned the sale of alcohol until level 3 was declared in June.

Many drinkers may be of the opinion that they've already done their bit for sobriety.