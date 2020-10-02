South Africa

POLL | It's OcSober — will you give up booze again, voluntarily this time?

02 October 2020 - 06:00
Some will not be embracing "Ocsober" this year, figuring they've already suffered forced sobriety during lockdown.
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks

You might have already seen that among the top Twitter trends this week is #OcSober. Well, that's because many South Africans are contemplating whether to remain sober for the rest of this month.

OcSober is a campaign aiming to raise awareness about alcohol by  encouraging South Africans to donate to charity the money they would have spent on booze.

In the past, many have happily embraced the concept, but this year there might be fewer participants than usual, thanks to the hard lockdown that temporarily banned the sale of alcohol until level 3 was declared in June.

Many drinkers may be of the opinion that they've already done their bit for sobriety.

“What I know for a fact is that Ocsober 2020 will not see me this year. We have gone through enough this year. I have paid my no-drinking dues,” Chandré I Phillipus wrote on Twitter.

Nathi Dash Haines wrote: “No guys, we can't be doing Ocsober this year. We've been sober for the majority of the year because of Covid. Ocsober has been postponed until next year again.”

User Blake agreed: “Dear family friends. For obvious reasons, I will not be taking part in this year's Ocsober. Thank you.”

To drink or not to drink? It's not an easy decision to make, if the reactions are anything to by:

TimesLIVE

