POLL | It's OcSober — will you give up booze again, voluntarily this time?
You might have already seen that among the top Twitter trends this week is #OcSober. Well, that's because many South Africans are contemplating whether to remain sober for the rest of this month.
OcSober is a campaign aiming to raise awareness about alcohol by encouraging South Africans to donate to charity the money they would have spent on booze.
In the past, many have happily embraced the concept, but this year there might be fewer participants than usual, thanks to the hard lockdown that temporarily banned the sale of alcohol until level 3 was declared in June.
Many drinkers may be of the opinion that they've already done their bit for sobriety.
“What I know for a fact is that Ocsober 2020 will not see me this year. We have gone through enough this year. I have paid my no-drinking dues,” Chandré I Phillipus wrote on Twitter.
Nathi Dash Haines wrote: “No guys, we can't be doing Ocsober this year. We've been sober for the majority of the year because of Covid. Ocsober has been postponed until next year again.”
User Blake agreed: “Dear family friends. For obvious reasons, I will not be taking part in this year's Ocsober. Thank you.”
To drink or not to drink? It's not an easy decision to make, if the reactions are anything to by:
Is this #OcSober really necessary this year, i mean we had a whole 6 months of being sober pic.twitter.com/4cHdvFYcfw— Skinny Chef SA🇿🇦 🏳️🌈 (@anele_booi) October 1, 2020
I’ve decided I’m not ready for #Ocsober, I will be joining y’all next year... pic.twitter.com/tVaChfjjc0— Proliferator (@Nation_HQ) October 1, 2020
My #Ocsober is gonna start on Monday, ne? I have a fridge full of Hunters & Savanna and I’m not about to waste them... 🌚🌚🌚 pic.twitter.com/J1IBRBHVaM— moshele koenaite (@iMoshele) October 1, 2020
#Ocsober is cancelled this year because we're already in December mos— LateBloomer 🌻 (@wandimkansi) October 1, 2020
Hello #Ocsober ,those participating like me, how many says do you think you will survive?🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JWdONsfI39— Noxolo Mnisi (@NoxoloMvuleni) October 1, 2020
