South Africa

PPE contracts at a glance: Treasury publishes 'interactive' Covid-19 procurement dashboard

02 October 2020 - 20:28
The National Treasury has published an interactive Covid-19 procurement data dashboard, which is accessible to the public.
The National Treasury has published an interactive Covid-19 procurement data dashboard, which is accessible to the public.
Image: 123RF/pstedrak

The National Treasury has instructed government departments to report on Covid-19 spend using a format that will allow data to be shared with members of the public.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a directive to state departments in August to submit full information regarding Covid-19 procurement.

“We have since published an interactive Covid-19 procurement data dashboard, which provides more details regarding the previously published reports,” the Treasury said in a statement.

According to the Treasury, the dashboard provides information regarding the actual commodity purchased, the quantities and price per item. It enables filtering of the data per supplier across all organs of state that reported.

This includes the actual items that have been bought such as face masks and total order amounts.

The new interactive dashboard details all transactions related to PPE procurement.
The new interactive dashboard details all transactions related to PPE procurement.
Image: Supplied

The categories of the dashboard include:

  • Report summary: summary of the information submitted;
  •  Item spend: indicates how much was spent on a particular item by an organ of state;
  •  Supplier details: lists total order amount received by the supplier;
  •  Supplier analysis: lists all directors' names for the suppliers, and;
  • Submission details: provides a list of all transactions submitted, allowing for downloading and further analysis.

“To ensure access to information and improve reporting, all data on the dashboard can be accessed from http://ocpo.treasury.gov.za/COVID19/Pages/ReportingDashboard.aspx

“We will continue to stimulate good governance through transparency in all stages of procurement,” the Treasury said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

ANC patron gets R77m tender for cops' masks

He's also under SIU scrutiny for dodgy Giyani water project
News
3 weeks ago

COVID-19 WRAP | Two 'irregular' PPE tender cases referred for prosecution, SA records 174 new Covid-19 deaths

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 2,336 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 630,595.
News
4 weeks ago

Tender corruption allegations are untrue, says Zamani Saul

Northern Cape premier says the attempt to taint his reputation is part of a resistance campaign directed at him because of his fight against ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker to inherit Camps Bay guest house and flat South Africa
  2. Hawks nab KZN businessman in R200m Free State asbestos deal South Africa
  3. Thunderstorm alert for Gauteng South Africa
  4. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi takes shots at Tito Mboweni’s 6 eggs 'snack' South Africa
  5. Banning foreigners from business in Gauteng townships will be a disaster: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X