Six months of the Solidarity Fund: How is it doing?

The Solidarity Fund, which has in just six months raised R3.1bn and so far disbursed nearly R1.3bn, could be used as a model for future public/private partnerships to tackle big societal challenges such as food insecurity and gender-based violence.

This is the view of the fund’s deputy chairperson Adrian Enthoven, who predicts that the fund — “a rapid response vehicle” — will probably not exist beyond November 2021.

But, he says, a key learning point (and part of its success) has been the fact that the board has functioned so well because it served with a “singular purpose” and with the true spirit of ubuntu.

“It shows that when we come together as a society with a common purpose and intent, the ability to mobilise resources and get things done is remarkable. It has created a different way of saying about institutional vehicles that can be used to leverage off capacity which already exists in society.

“We had the best procurement people, the best logistics people, unions, ministers, NGOs, churches. The fund brought them together and they did the job for us at no cost,” he said.