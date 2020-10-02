Strong winds plunge parts of Cape Town into darkness

Parts of Cape Town are without electricity due to strong winds that have uprooted trees, causing them to become entangled in power lines.

Affected areas include: Parow/Glenlily, Constantia, Goodwood, Panorama, Kensington, Claremont, Lansdowne, Glenmore, Browns Farm, Gugulethu and Welgemoed.

“Area outages might take longer to restore, as a direct result of the high number of electricity faults across the metro. Covid-19 regulations also continue to have an impact on operations,” said City of Cape Town mayoral committee member Phindile Maxiti.

“City teams will continue to do everything in their power to attend to the outages in the shortest possible time.

“Due to the high call volumes, we ask customers to please submit requests via SMS and

e-mail, rather than telephonically via the call centre.”