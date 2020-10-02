The forgotten people of Joburg's Wembley Stadium

After running away from home 10 years ago, Lerato Mapena, 27, dreams of getting off drugs and moving back to her family in Soweto.

For the past four years, Mapena has been living in squalid conditions at Wembley Stadium along with dozens of people. Drug abuse and violence among residents has become the norm. Behind the Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s mounted unit and Turffontein Racecourse, where the thundering sound of racehorses can be heard on Saturdays, Wembley Stadium was meant to be Johannesburg’s temporary housing solution.

There are three shelters: containers, tents and the building. The containers mostly house South Africans, while a mix of locals and migrants live in the other two shelters.

But now, four years later, many residents feel they have been forgotten by the city. Basic services have been sporadic and the premises have deteriorated into disrepair. Down a narrow alley off Turffontein Road, leading to the entrance, is a scribbled notice that warns visitors: “Enter at own risk.”

Mapena, like many of the other residents, was moved there by the city after a devastating fire at the Cape York building in Hillbrow in July 2017. Seven people died and seven others were seriously injured.

Later that July, residents who were violently evicted from Fatti’s Mansions and left on the side of the road with their possessions were moved at gunpoint and dumped at Wembley.

In the years since, some of the residents have left as conditions worsened, while there has been a constant inflow of new arrivals, many of them drug-users. The city has failed to maintain the outbuilding at the stadium, which housed many of the first arrivals, with water, electricity and sanitation barely meeting minimum standards.

Mapena, her sister Nthabiseng, 28, and their friend Nombulelo Monywabe, 28, share a tiny room in the dilapidated building, while many others live in tents in front of the building. All three women share Mapena’s dream of getting off nyaope and reconnecting with their families.

“This is not a place I can stay at any longer,” Mapena said in July. “I want to go into rehab and then I can leave here and go stay with my family and start a new life.”