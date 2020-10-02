WATCH | Trunkloads of smooches for rare albino elephant's first birthday

From the US to the UK, Portugal, Poland, Australia, Ireland and India, heartfelt messages from the around the world have poured in for Khanyisa, a rare albino elephant calf that celebrated her first birthday last week.

Khanyisa, meaning "light" in Shona, was moved to Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (Herd) in Limpopo after she was rescued from a snare with severe injuries in January.

At the time, Herd said her wounds indicated she had been desperately trying to free herself for days.

She had severe lacerations around the back of her ears and neck that stretched around her mouth and cheeks.

She was initially taken to the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in Mpumalanga, where she was stabilised, before a Herd team transferred her to the Limpopo sanctuary.