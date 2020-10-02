Woman implicated in Orange Farm child killings will apply for bail

The 29-year-old woman implicated in the killings of three young children in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, has been identified as Pontso Mahlanka.

The murders sent shockwaves through the community.

Mahlanka made a brief court appearance at the Vereeniging magistrate's court on Thursday, where she indicated she would apply for bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahajana said Mahlanka appeared on charges of kidnapping and murder.

The bodies of Mpho Makondo, 8, and Simphiwe Mncina, 6, were found on September 19 after being reported missing the night before.