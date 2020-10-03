Durban emergency services on high alert after warnings of stormy weather

Durban emergency services are on high alert after a warning from the SA Weather Service of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.

The Ethekwini municipality appealed to residents to “stay indoors for safety if possible” after the inclement weather warning.

The municipality said in a statement that more than 30mm of rain is expected.

“The potential impact of the rainfall could result in the flooding of roads which can lead to travel disruptions and incidents.

“Flooding of settlements, both formal and informal, as well as overflow of low-lying bridges is possible.

“Motorists are advised to be cautious due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.”

The municipality said emergency services would be monitoring the situation.

The wet conditions have resulted in several accidents in and around the city on Friday and Saturday morning.

TimesLIVE