South Africa

Limpopo councillor arrested for allegedly raping a minor after offering her a lift

The councillor allegedly gave the 14-year-old a cellphone and money to silence her

04 October 2020 - 15:48
A 58-year-old councillor from Limpopo will appear in court on Monday morning for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl to whom he had offered a lift.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 58-year-old ward councillor in Mokwakwaila village outside Modjadjiskloof for allegedly raping a 14-year-old.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was arrested on Saturday night and would appear in the Bolobedu magistrate's court on Monday.

According to Mojapelo, the ward councillor offered a lift to the minor on Thursday around midday.

“The suspect then drove into the bushes next to Rampepe village, where he allegedly raped the child. He thereafter reportedly took her home, gave her money and a cellphone and told her not to tell anyone,” Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said when the child was questioned about the cellphone by her mother, she began crying and then told her what had happened. The matter was then reported to the police and a case was opened.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident and commended the police for the swift arrest.

“As the country continues to fight against the scourge of gender-based violence, it is disturbing that even some leaders in society, who are supposed to support the police in this fight, are also arrested for rape,” Ledwaba said.

Limpopo social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale has commended the girl's parents for breaking the silence despite the suspect's alleged attempt to use gifts to placate her.

“It is very sad to see a leader in society accused of raping a minor. As the department that has been tasked with the responsibility of caring for vulnerable people of our society, we are concerned to see men preying on young girls and destroying their bright future,” she said.

The social development department said it has sent a team of social workers to provide psychosocial support to the victim and her family.

“We are once again calling for the courts not to grant bail to perpetrators of gender-based violence to demonstrate that government is determined in its fight against the attacks on women and children,” Rakgoale said.

